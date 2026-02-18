Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total value of $761,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $307,211.25. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,920.30. This represents a 74.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $189.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.42. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $474.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $311.00 to $305.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $298.54.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

