87,744 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,364,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589,650 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,317,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,182,000 after buying an additional 1,330,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,693,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,878,000 after buying an additional 911,004 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,935,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,179,000 after buying an additional 75,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,064,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,039,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

