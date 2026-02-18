Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $12.74 Million in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Natera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 95.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Natera by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Natera by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $211.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -92.25 and a beta of 1.64. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $256.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.02, for a total transaction of $830,285.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 178,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,140,272.62. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $378,232.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 137,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,810,952.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,787 shares of company stock valued at $105,376,360. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.