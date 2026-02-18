Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Position Lifted by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Evercore increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $283.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average is $206.72. The company has a market cap of $331.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

