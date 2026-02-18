Agilent Technologies (A) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $1.8080 billion for the quarter. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 18.75%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

A opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average of $135.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $464,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,811.54. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 424.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,041,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,049,000 after purchasing an additional 692,202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 639.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,093,000 after purchasing an additional 586,931 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,881,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

