Syon Capital LLC Purchases 3,606 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Cadence beat EPS estimates and showed revenue growth (revenue $1.44B, +6.2% Y/Y; EPS $1.99 vs. $1.90 consensus). The quarter also featured stronger gross profit, operating cash flow and higher cash balances—fundamentals that support longer‑term growth expectations. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q4 results: Cadence beat EPS estimates and showed revenue growth (revenue $1.44B, +6.2% Y/Y; EPS $1.99 vs. $1.90 consensus). The quarter also featured stronger gross profit, operating cash flow and higher cash balances—fundamentals that support longer‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive forward guidance: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $8.05–8.15 and Q1 FY2026 EPS of $1.890–1.950, both well above sell‑side consensus (FY consensus ~5.45; Q1 consensus ~1.74). That upside to guidance is material and could support higher valuation if sustained. (Company guidance release)

Aggressive forward guidance: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $8.05–8.15 and Q1 FY2026 EPS of $1.890–1.950, both well above sell‑side consensus (FY consensus ~5.45; Q1 consensus ~1.74). That upside to guidance is material and could support higher valuation if sustained. (Company guidance release) Neutral Sentiment: Company press release: Full financial results and conference call are available; investors will parse the call for color on AI-driven demand, backlog, and customer cadence to judge sustainability of the elevated guidance. Cadence Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Company press release: Full financial results and conference call are available; investors will parse the call for color on AI-driven demand, backlog, and customer cadence to judge sustainability of the elevated guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: several firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and high price targets (median target cited ~$390), while some firms are cautious; Rosenblatt reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $335 PT. These divergent views leave near‑term reaction driven by guidance verification. Rosenblatt neutral rating

Analyst coverage is mixed: several firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and high price targets (median target cited ~$390), while some firms are cautious; Rosenblatt reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $335 PT. These divergent views leave near‑term reaction driven by guidance verification. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional reductions: recent filings and data show many insider sales (multiple senior execs) and large institutional trims (e.g., UBS, BlackRock reduced holdings materially), which can pressure the stock and signal profit‑taking. Quiver Quant: Q4 results, insider and institutional activity

Insider selling and institutional reductions: recent filings and data show many insider sales (multiple senior execs) and large institutional trims (e.g., UBS, BlackRock reduced holdings materially), which can pressure the stock and signal profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and modest quarter-over-quarter growth: despite the beat, revenue growth was single‑digit (6.2% Y/Y) and the stock trades at a high multiple (PE ~73), which can amplify downside if investors doubt the sustainability of the lofty guidance. Zacks: Key metrics vs. estimates

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $283.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.89.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total transaction of $295,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 95,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,977.33. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $8,857,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,957 shares in the company, valued at $22,286,201.49. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,475 shares of company stock worth $18,505,486. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.