Syon Capital LLC Buys 10,134 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $1,508,193.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 733,841 shares in the company, valued at $84,325,669.31. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 223,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,133 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

