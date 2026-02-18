BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2026

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $25,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VXUS opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

