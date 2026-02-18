Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $51.24 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $51,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $601.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.61. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

