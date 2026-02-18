Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $51.24 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $51,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $601.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.61. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
More Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term investor case: a Fool piece argues continued capital flows into passive ETFs and QQQ’s decade-plus outperformance make it attractive for patient buyers, supporting demand for the fund. Think It’s Too Late to Buy Invesco QQQ Trust? Here’s the 1 Reason Why There’s Still Time.
- Positive Sentiment: Near-term resilience: a TipRanks daily update notes QQQ posted a small gain on the most recent trading day, showing the ETF can still catch short-term bids amid volatility. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-16-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears erroneous or immaterial: a report flagged a “significant increase” but shows zero reported short shares and a 0.0 days ratio — treat this as unreliable and not an active driver.
- Negative Sentiment: Tech selloff / Nasdaq weakness: 24/7 Wall St. reports the Nasdaq and QQQ plunged to a 12-week low, with QQQ down sharply over the past week and several percent below its January peak; selling is concentrated in semiconductors and mega-cap tech, directly weighing on QQQ. Nasdaq Dives to 12-Week Low: Worst Performing Sectors and Stocks in the Tech Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Value rotation and mega-cap weakness: Seeking Alpha pieces highlight a rotation out of the “Mega Cap 8” and the emergence of value winners, a dynamic that reduces demand for QQQ’s growth-heavy holdings. Mega Cap 8 Declining As Top Performers Emerge In Major Value Rotation
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and AI worries: recent Seeking Alpha pieces on rising inflation and concerns that AI could shift market leadership underline risks to growth multiples — headwinds for QQQ if rates or sentiment move against high-multiple tech. Inflation On A Roll AI Turns From Friend To Foe – Will AI Kill The Bull Market?
- Negative Sentiment: Structural index distortion: a Seeking Alpha piece on “The Hunt For Losers” and index effects argues rotations and concentration can mask underlying weakness, a caution for passive vehicles like QQQ that track market-cap weighted tech exposure. The Hunt For Losers: The Great Rotation And The Illusion Of The Indices
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.