BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107,559 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

