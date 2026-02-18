Condor Capital Management Buys Shares of 22,407 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.34. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

