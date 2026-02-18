Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $881,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 504,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,026,272. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.