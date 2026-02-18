Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. President Capital dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. New Street Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 504,934 shares in the company, valued at $105,026,272. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

