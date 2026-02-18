UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 54.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at UFP Industries
In other news, Chairman Matthew J. Missad sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,014,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 310,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,649,774.58. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $111,368.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,140.71. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
UFP Industries Stock Performance
UFP Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. DA Davidson upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPI
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.
With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UFP Industries
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.