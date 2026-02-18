Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 132.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

