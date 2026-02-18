Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,137,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 298,041 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $249,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,073,203,000 after buying an additional 5,163,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

