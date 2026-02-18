BG Investment Services Inc. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BG Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.5% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Key NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Signed a multiyear deal to supply Meta with millions of current and next‑gen AI chips (including standalone CPUs, Rubin GPUs and rack systems) — this locks significant, multi‑year data‑center demand and revenue visibility. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips in multiyear deal
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish ahead of Q4 earnings — several firms (including Citi commentary) expect continued strength from upcoming Rubin GPU ramps and a multi‑quarter growth runway, supporting higher price targets and positive flows. Banking giant updates Nvidia stock price target
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and previews frame February earnings as a key catalyst — expectations of another beat and guidance upside are keeping investor interest elevated ahead of results. Nvidia: Closing Out FY26 With A Robust Growth Opportunity (Earnings Preview)
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed — many firms still hold large positions and some accumulation is reported, but turnover and divergent hedge‑fund moves mean short‑term volatility could persist.
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market/chip‑stock weakness and analyst debate about valuation vs. growth keep trading choppy even as fundamentals look strong; NVDA may need earnings + GTC conference news to sustain a fresh leg higher.
- Negative Sentiment: SoftBank disclosed it dissolved its Nvidia stake in Q4 — a sizable passive sale by a well‑known investor can pressure sentiment and supply dynamics in the near term. Softbank Group dissolves share stake in Nvidia, according to SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge‑fund trimming and investor worry: David Tepper’s Appaloosa reduced its NVDA holding while increasing exposure to other chip names, and pieces of the market are fretting about big‑tech capex sustainability — these headlines can amplify selling ahead of earnings. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Ups Micron Stake By 250%, Trims Nvidia And Amazon
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVIDIA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
