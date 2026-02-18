BG Investment Services Inc. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BG Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.5% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

