Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 42,972 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF $GNOM

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,972 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 238,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 82,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.5912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 259.0%. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.50%.

(Free Report)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research. Its genome sequencing center combines a high-throughput sample preparation facility, a collection of its high-throughput sequencing instruments and a large- scale data center.

