NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 6.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $196,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,352,503.20. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average is $183.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

