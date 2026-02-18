Flossbach Von Storch SE Sells 39,363 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Flossbach Von Storch SE lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,803,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39,363 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 5.9% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,493,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,993,927.48. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

