New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,213,277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 111,829 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,681,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals & analyst support suggest a rebound opportunity — a MarketBeat piece argues AMZN is extremely oversold (RSI at multi‑year lows) while many analysts remain bullish on AWS and name large upside targets, which can attract bargain hunters and cover shorts. Amazon Erases a Year of Gains—2 Reasons the Market’s Wrong
- Positive Sentiment: AWS ecosystem momentum: Tealium earned an AWS Generative AI competency, reinforcing demand for AWS GenAI services and partner integrations — a tailwind for AWS revenue and enterprise credibility. PurpleRidge Launches Automated AWS Account Audit to Stop “8-Minute” AI-Assisted Cloud Attacks
- Positive Sentiment: Retail expansion: Amazon proposed a second big‑box store in the Chicago suburbs — incremental retail footprint growth that supports longer‑term retail/OMO strategy. Amazon Plans Second Big-Box Store Near Chicago
- Neutral Sentiment: Derivatives & income strategies: One‑month puts at strikes below current levels are showing high yields after the pullback — this can encourage income buyers or put sellers who may provide price support. Amazon Put Options at Lower Strike Prices Have High Yields
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive: aggregated ratings show a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which helps underpin investor confidence even amid volatility. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Large institutional selling: Berkshire’s 13F shows a steep reduction in AMZN (sold ~77% of its stake), a high‑profile exit that increases headline risk and may pressure sentiment. Berkshire & AI Hyperscalers: Buffett Holds GOOGL, Dumps AMZN
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund trimming: David Tepper’s Appaloosa trimmed Amazon while rotating into other names (a sign some funds are taking profits), adding to selling pressure. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Ups Micron Stake By 250%, Trims Nvidia And Amazon
- Negative Sentiment: Project cancellation & AI‑spend scrutiny: Amazon halted the “Blue Jay” warehouse robot project (cost/complexity cited) and the broader market remains worried about Amazon’s $200B AI/CapEx plan — both factors have pressured the stock amid a sector‑wide AI‑spend valuation reset. Amazon pulls the plug on ‘Blue Jay’ warehouse robot after only a few months
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
