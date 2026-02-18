Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,704,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,955 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,032,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, China Renaissance upped their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 504,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,026,272. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.59 and its 200-day moving average is $228.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

