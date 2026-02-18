Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,704,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,955 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,032,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Amazon.com News
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals & analyst support suggest a rebound opportunity — a MarketBeat piece argues AMZN is extremely oversold (RSI at multi‑year lows) while many analysts remain bullish on AWS and name large upside targets, which can attract bargain hunters and cover shorts. Amazon Erases a Year of Gains—2 Reasons the Market’s Wrong
- Positive Sentiment: AWS ecosystem momentum: Tealium earned an AWS Generative AI competency, reinforcing demand for AWS GenAI services and partner integrations — a tailwind for AWS revenue and enterprise credibility. PurpleRidge Launches Automated AWS Account Audit to Stop “8-Minute” AI-Assisted Cloud Attacks
- Positive Sentiment: Retail expansion: Amazon proposed a second big‑box store in the Chicago suburbs — incremental retail footprint growth that supports longer‑term retail/OMO strategy. Amazon Plans Second Big-Box Store Near Chicago
- Neutral Sentiment: Derivatives & income strategies: One‑month puts at strikes below current levels are showing high yields after the pullback — this can encourage income buyers or put sellers who may provide price support. Amazon Put Options at Lower Strike Prices Have High Yields
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive: aggregated ratings show a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which helps underpin investor confidence even amid volatility. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Large institutional selling: Berkshire’s 13F shows a steep reduction in AMZN (sold ~77% of its stake), a high‑profile exit that increases headline risk and may pressure sentiment. Berkshire & AI Hyperscalers: Buffett Holds GOOGL, Dumps AMZN
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund trimming: David Tepper’s Appaloosa trimmed Amazon while rotating into other names (a sign some funds are taking profits), adding to selling pressure. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Ups Micron Stake By 250%, Trims Nvidia And Amazon
- Negative Sentiment: Project cancellation & AI‑spend scrutiny: Amazon halted the “Blue Jay” warehouse robot project (cost/complexity cited) and the broader market remains worried about Amazon’s $200B AI/CapEx plan — both factors have pressured the stock amid a sector‑wide AI‑spend valuation reset. Amazon pulls the plug on ‘Blue Jay’ warehouse robot after only a few months
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on AMZN
Insider Activity
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 504,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,026,272. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2%
AMZN stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.59 and its 200-day moving average is $228.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.