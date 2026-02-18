Glenview Trust Co Sells 22,296 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,296 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

CMCSA opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

