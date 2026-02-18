Salesforce (CRM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Salesforce to post earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $11.1821 billion for the quarter. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Salesforce to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRM opened at $184.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $180.24 and a 12-month high of $329.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Analysts and bulls argue the pullback is overdone; several write-ups highlight Salesforce's AI investments (Agentforce/Data Cloud), improving margins and institutional accumulation as reasons the stock can rebound.

Asymbl announced an expanded collaboration with Salesforce to advance workforce orchestration with AI, which supports enterprise adoption of Salesforce AI offerings.

Mizuho trimmed its price target but kept an "Outperform" stance, signaling conviction that upside remains after the pullback.

Coverage noting Salesforce strengthening outlook with AI-led deals reinforces the view that fundamentals and deal flow are intact.

Industry pieces list Salesforce among software names that now look cheap, which may attract value-oriented buyers but also keeps the stock sensitive to macro/AI sentiment.

ServiceNow insider buying is a signal that managements may view current prices as attractive; it's a mixed-but-important signal for the whole SaaS cohort (including CRM).

Weaker-than-expected revenue guidance and fears of slower enterprise spending have been cited as the primary trigger for recent selling pressure. Guidance/query risk remains the key downside catalyst ahead of reporting cycles.

Headlines and momentum selling are amplifying the move lower; analyst target cuts and sector panic can sustain volatility until clearer guidance or results arrive.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 118.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.58.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

