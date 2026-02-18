Rothschild Investment LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,894,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 103.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,049,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,445,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,620,000 after buying an additional 1,460,622 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.88.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $235.58 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $251.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.71. The stock has a market cap of $294.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.