Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Intel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. New Street Research increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore upped their target price on Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $230.67 billion, a PE ratio of -577.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.