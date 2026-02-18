Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 6,905 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,481 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in F5 were worth $32,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get F5 alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,172,614 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,764,000 after purchasing an additional 48,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $511,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,615,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $475,490,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of F5 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 839,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $271,338,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,492,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 1.2%

F5 stock opened at $270.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.50 and its 200 day moving average is $284.44. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $346.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.97 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $308,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,625,047.77. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.87, for a total value of $875,431.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,672.20. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,595. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting F5

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data released Feb. 16 appears anomalous/erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN change) and does not provide a clear signal on positioning or covering — treat this as noisy data until clarified.

Short‑interest data released Feb. 16 appears anomalous/erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN change) and does not provide a clear signal on positioning or covering — treat this as noisy data until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman and other firms highlight allegations that F5 executives misled the market about the security of BIG‑IP products and that a long‑term, allegedly nation‑state linked intrusion went undetected — allegations that raise regulatory, remediation and liability risk. Hagens Berman Alert

Hagens Berman and other firms highlight allegations that F5 executives misled the market about the security of BIG‑IP products and that a long‑term, allegedly nation‑state linked intrusion went undetected — allegations that raise regulatory, remediation and liability risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple national plaintiff firms (Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, Schall, DJS, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi, etc.) are publicly soliciting lead‑plaintiff roles and reminding investors of the Feb. 17, 2026 deadline for claims covering Oct. 28, 2024–Oct. 27, 2025 — increased publicity and multiple competing plaintiffs can amplify litigation costs and settlement risk. Example: Rosen Law Firm notice. Rosen Law Notice

Multiple national plaintiff firms (Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, Schall, DJS, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi, etc.) are publicly soliciting lead‑plaintiff roles and reminding investors of the Feb. 17, 2026 deadline for claims covering Oct. 28, 2024–Oct. 27, 2025 — increased publicity and multiple competing plaintiffs can amplify litigation costs and settlement risk. Example: Rosen Law Firm notice. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky published a chronology of alleged events (breach discovered Aug. 9, 2025; initial disclosure Oct. 15, 2025), which frames a concrete timeline investors and regulators can use to assess disclosure adequacy — this increases the clarity and potential momentum of litigation. Levi & Korsinsky Chronology

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.