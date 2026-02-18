Head to Head Survey: Black Titan (BTTC) & Its Peers

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Black Titan to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Black Titan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Titan
|N/A
|-108.60%
|-95.64%
|Black Titan Competitors
|-37.96%
|-997.94%
|-64.24%
Risk & Volatility
Black Titan has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Titan’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Black Titan and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Titan
|$180,000.00
|-$4.71 million
|-0.54
|Black Titan Competitors
|$239.05 million
|-$55.65 million
|-11.27
Black Titan’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Black Titan. Black Titan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Black Titan and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Black Titan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Black Titan Competitors
|98
|199
|218
|14
|2.28
As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 133.72%. Given Black Titan’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Titan has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Black Titan peers beat Black Titan on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Black Titan
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developingproprietary therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, cancer, and other serious and life threatening diseases. In the central nervous system arena, the company is developing iloperidone, which is clinical testing for schizophrenia through a licensing and development agreement with Novartis Pharma AG. Novartis has tradenamed the product Zomaril.
