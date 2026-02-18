Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. ING Groep NV grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1,950.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 121,807 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 76,720 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 302,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,433 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in CoStar Group by 641.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 23,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting CoStar Group
Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CoStar launched a “transformative AI experience” on Homes.com — a product innovation that could boost user engagement, listings monetization and competitive positioning in consumer real‑estate search. CoStar Group Launches Transformative AI Experience on Homes.com, Redefining the Future of Home Shopping
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive — CoStar was given an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports positive analyst sentiment and could help stabilize the stock if guidance or results are mixed. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts still maintain moderately optimistic target prices despite recent underperformance — indicates potential for upward revisions if growth/AI traction accelerates. What Are Wall Street Analysts’ Target Price for CoStar Group Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: CoStar tweaked its severance plan amid activist pressure — governance changes bring uncertainty and potential for further activist engagement; outcome could be neutral or pivotally positive/negative depending on escalation. CoStar Tweaks Severance Plan As Activists Press For Governance Shifts
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent short‑interest reports show anomalous data (listed increases but 0 shares and NaN changes) — appears to be a data glitch and is unlikely to be a meaningful market driver unless confirmed by reliable short‑interest filings.
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks’ earnings preview says CoStar lacks the setup for a likely earnings beat next week — increases the risk of short‑term downside if results or guidance disappoint relative to high investor expectations. CoStar Group (CSGP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CoStar Group Price Performance
CSGP opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $97.43.
CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.
In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.
