Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. ING Groep NV grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1,950.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 121,807 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 76,720 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 302,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,433 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in CoStar Group by 641.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 23,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CoStar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $48.00 target price on CoStar Group and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

