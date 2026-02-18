First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 239,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 57.8% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 564,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

