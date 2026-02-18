Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,334,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,958,228.79. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $1,508,193.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 733,841 shares in the company, valued at $84,325,669.31. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,133. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.