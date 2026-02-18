TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.6250.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TaskUs to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TaskUs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,215,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $10.25 on Friday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $926.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.12.

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

