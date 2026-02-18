Maridea Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $7,535,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded its Helios rack‑scale AI partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to roll out large-scale AI infrastructure in India, supporting enterprise adoption and positioning AMD against Nvidia in a fast‑growing market. AMD and TCS to bring state-of-the-art ‘Helios’ rack-scale AI architecture to India
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and some commentators say data-center demand is strong and recent company commentary set new records for data-center bookings, arguing the market’s sell-off is an overreaction — a bullish structural signal for long‑term revenue growth. AMD Sell-Off Shocks Analysts as Data Center Demand Sets New Record
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains largely positive with multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median 6‑month price target well above current levels, which supports upside sentiment for investors looking past short‑term volatility. SPY is down 0.4% today, on AMD stock price movement
- Neutral Sentiment: The board granted CEO a long‑term performance‑based equity award (Feb. 10–11); standard for tech firms but dilutive over time depending on vesting metrics. AMD Grants CEO Long-Term Performance-Based Equity Award
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Zacks/Fool/others) highlight AMD as a strong growth/AI play, reinforcing the growth narrative but not changing near‑term catalysts. Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Reports surfaced of a delay to the Instinct MI455X accelerator, a direct execution risk for AMD’s data‑center roadmap and a key reason cited for weakness in the stock today. AMD Stock Falls on Reported Instinct MI455X Delay
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to product/competitive news from Nvidia and Meta triggered an after‑hours selloff, amplifying volatility despite AMD’s positive updates. Why AMD Stock Slipped Today and Why One Investor Says ‘Buy the Dip’
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling has been reported (including CEO sales), which can weigh on investor sentiment even if insiders cite diversification or tax reasons. Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells $26,795,000.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain critical of near‑term execution and have voiced that recent results or guidance are “not good enough,” adding downward pressure on sentiment. ‘It’s Not Good Enough,’ Says Analyst About AMD Stock
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.72. The company has a market cap of $331.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
