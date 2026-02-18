Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 24,843 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,843 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.38%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.