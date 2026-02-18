Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.5% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

IDXX stock opened at $626.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $681.98 and its 200 day moving average is $669.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.