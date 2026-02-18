Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Purchased by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 201.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 174,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 479,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 159,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VCIT opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

