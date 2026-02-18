Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Holdings Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

