Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $51,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2084 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.