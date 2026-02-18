First National Bank of Omaha Invests $5.53 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,823.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 64,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $410.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 380.21, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.10 and a 200-day moving average of $416.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

