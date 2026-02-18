Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $7.33 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.76 and a 52 week high of $97.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

