6,796 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,892.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 103.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 18,550.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $123.31 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.60.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.