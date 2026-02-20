Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 13,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 151,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,390 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,274 shares of company stock valued at $27,153,612. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $218.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $197.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

