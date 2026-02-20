China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,178 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,536,801,000 after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,313,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,062,000 after buying an additional 305,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,920. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $782.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $768.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $865.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

