Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Position Increased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho upgraded PLTR to Outperform with a $195 target, signaling renewed analyst confidence in Palantir's AI-driven revenue trajectory and providing a tangible bullish catalyst for buyers.

Strategic partnership with Rackspace to accelerate enterprise deployments of Palantir Foundry and AIP — this could ease customer implementation bottlenecks, expand reach into regulated sectors, and support faster revenue realization.

Palantir won a DoD authorization for its Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) Forward that reduces red tape for expanding DoD use cases — improves defense TAM visibility and could accelerate government deployments.

Headquarters moved from Denver to Miami — the shift is consistent with other tech relocations for tax/regulatory benefits; strategically neutral but may help talent/operating costs over time.

Market/positioning signals are mixed: unusual put-option flows and heavy analyst debate suggest traders are both hedging and speculating on a reversal — could create short-term volatility.

Michael Burry and others have publicly criticized Palantir after digging into filings — his high-profile bearish commentary adds headline risk and can pressure sentiment.

CEO Alex Karp's reported $17.2M private-jet travel tab and extensive insider selling raise governance and optics concerns that can weigh on investor confidence despite strong fundamentals.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.05.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $616,590.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,642,887.45. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,100 shares of company stock worth $10,576,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $134.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.76. The company has a market cap of $321.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

