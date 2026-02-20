China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,561 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $1,931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,425,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Shopify by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 158,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 62,743 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Post‑earnings rebound driven by strong Q4 results (revenue and GMV growth in the low‑30% range), bullish first‑quarter revenue outlook and the newly authorized $2 billion share repurchase program — a clear shareholder‑friendly catalyst that helped lift sentiment. Post‑earnings sentiment and buyback

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $123.80 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

