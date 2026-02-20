American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Express alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $1,897,335,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 31,595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $555,666,000 after buying an additional 1,736,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,125,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $988,676,000 after buying an additional 646,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 136.6% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 640,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $341.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.76.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. This trade represents a 75.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.