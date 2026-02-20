China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.24 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.5% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 27,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after buying an additional 6,676,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $1,663,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,043,000 after purchasing an additional 687,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,597,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $375.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $385.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.70.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.16.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

