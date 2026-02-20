Broderick Brian C Sells 8,798 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 547.7% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 51,324 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 24.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after buying an additional 42,161 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 220.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,678,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, CICC Research cut their price target on Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $81.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

