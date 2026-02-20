China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 54,511 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,511 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 27.1% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 17,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA disclosed a large Q4 13F position in Intel — roughly 214M shares (~$7.9B) — signaling strategic alignment and institutional support that has been a major positive for INTC shares. NVIDIA’s 13F Bombshell

NVIDIA disclosed a large Q4 13F position in Intel — roughly 214M shares (~$7.9B) — signaling strategic alignment and institutional support that has been a major positive for INTC shares. Positive Sentiment: Follow-up coverage explains NVIDIA’s investment as intentional support for an NVIDIA–Intel partnership (AI infrastructure and x86 CPU collaboration), which could unlock revenue and design-win opportunities for Intel if the program scales. Why Did NVIDIA Buy Intel?

Follow-up coverage explains NVIDIA’s investment as intentional support for an NVIDIA–Intel partnership (AI infrastructure and x86 CPU collaboration), which could unlock revenue and design-win opportunities for Intel if the program scales. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating on INTC, which provides little directional push but highlights continued analyst caution. Sanford Bernstein Reaffirms “Neutral”

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating on INTC, which provides little directional push but highlights continued analyst caution. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed shows effectively zero change (reporting quirks), so short-selling pressure does not appear to be a meaningful driver today. (Data item in news feed.)

Short-interest data in the feed shows effectively zero change (reporting quirks), so short-selling pressure does not appear to be a meaningful driver today. (Data item in news feed.) Neutral Sentiment: Intel announced CFO participation in an upcoming Morgan Stanley investor conference — a standard investor-relations event that gives management a platform to address concerns but is not a catalyst by itself. Intel to Participate in Investor Conference

Intel announced CFO participation in an upcoming Morgan Stanley investor conference — a standard investor-relations event that gives management a platform to address concerns but is not a catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Reports that NVIDIA and Meta expanded a multigenerational AI infrastructure deal (including NVIDIA CPUs/servers) raise competitive risk for Intel in the data-center CPU market — analysts labeled the move an “Intel killer” in some coverage. That fear is pressuring INTC shares. Nvidia pushes into Intel/AMD CPU turf with Meta deal

Reports that NVIDIA and Meta expanded a multigenerational AI infrastructure deal (including NVIDIA CPUs/servers) raise competitive risk for Intel in the data-center CPU market — analysts labeled the move an “Intel killer” in some coverage. That fear is pressuring INTC shares. Negative Sentiment: News analysis and market commentary note Intel stock slipping on those NVIDIA/Meta partnership concerns and on worries that Meta’s buying of NVIDIA CPU servers could reduce demand for Intel CPUs in hyperscale data centers. Intel slips on Nvidia/Meta concerns

News analysis and market commentary note Intel stock slipping on those NVIDIA/Meta partnership concerns and on worries that Meta’s buying of NVIDIA CPU servers could reduce demand for Intel CPUs in hyperscale data centers. Negative Sentiment: Operational and guidance headwinds remain: coverage highlights weak revenue guidance/foundry yield struggles and the company’s recent results showed revenue decline y/y despite an EPS beat — items that keep downward pressure on sentiment. Foundry struggles and weak guidance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citic Securities raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.68, a PEG ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.