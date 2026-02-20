Broderick Brian C Purchases 10,090 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 317.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. The trade was a 23.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,344 shares of company stock worth $36,259,555. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.58. The company has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

